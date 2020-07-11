How to combat COVID-19 fatigue

We're now 8 months into the pandemic. It's still important to take healthy & safety measures to protect yourself and others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus seems to have no end. It’s dragged through the spring, summer and now, into the fall.

We’ve followed the safety precautions – wearing masks, staying away from each other, being in small groups. And still, COVID cases are rising. Just this week, the U.S. passed 100,000 cases identified in one day and it’s weighing on some people.

Having an abrupt change of life where you don’t have much control can be exhausting, maddening, and anxiety-producing, particularly, if you don’t believe that the safety precautions are working or are worth it then you lose the motivation to continue.

Since cases are increasing, you might not feel that safety precautions are working. If you feel that you’re sacrificing a lot, then you can lose motivation as well.

Social isolation and loneliness are real consequences, which can lead to depression, anxiety, and other psychological distress.

You might want to leave it to chance and might be willing to risk catching the virus. If you think that safety precautions aren’t working, then you might decide why bother?

When you’re feeling spent, it’s can be hard to rally. You have to remind yourself of the reasons there are safety precautions. It protects others. It’s hard to think of other people when you’re not seeing sick people or don’t know any sick people.

This is a time to think of others’ health if you aren’t worried about your own.

It’s easier to not follow through if you forget your mask or hand sanitizer. Make sure that you’re stocked on these items and they’re handy when you’re out and about. This will make it easier for you to follow through.