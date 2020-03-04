GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is full of people with big hearts. Because of that, there are a lot of nonprofits in the city and the area to help those in need. However, every single one of them has been impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic.

In light of that, the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce announced they have awarded $457,356 to 16 local nonprofits.

According to a press release, the funds were acquired from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which the United Way created after a request from the city.

To-date people donated $725,345 to the fund, including a $500,000 gift from the United Way's emergency reserve fund and $108,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

If you have enough to give to the fund you can do so on the United Way's website. Or you can text the word "Virus" to 40403.

You can see a breakdown of where the money went below by category:

Food Insecurities

Guilford Child Development: $25,500

BackPack Beginnings: $20,000

Christ United Methodist Church: $9,000

One Step Further: $11,000

Education

Jalloh’s Upright Services of NC: $11,250

Faith Action International: $22,500

Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center: $48,750

Housing

Greensboro Urban Ministry: $63,750

YWCA: $12,000

Servant Center: $4,500

Salvation Army of Greensboro: $99,000

IRC: $67,500

Employment

YMCA: $24,000

Business Disruptions

Creative Aging: $13,656

Arts Greensboro: $10,500

Adult Center for Enrichment DBA Well Spring: $14,450

