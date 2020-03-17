GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen told customers in an email last week that the supermarket giant is working to keep high-demand products in stock amid concerns about the coronavirus spread.

Kroger, the parent company of Matthews-based Harris Teeter, also suspended business air travel for employees through March 31 and is recommending virtual meetings, McMullen said.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty,” McMullen said of the company’s efforts in stores.

