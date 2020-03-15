ATLANTA — The best way to help stop the spread of coronavirus is to make sure everyone has access to important information surrounding the virus.

So, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released information about COVID-19 in Spanish and Chinese. Here's what everyone needs to know:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci urges US to 'hunker down significantly'

RELATED: US internet is well-equipped to handle coronavirus work from home surge

How COVID-19 Spreads

The virus can spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Cómo se propaga el COVID-19

Se cree que el virus se propaga principalmente de persona a persona.

Entre las personas que tienen contacto cercano entre ellas (dentro de unos 6 pies de distancia).

Mediante gotitas respiratorias que se producen cuando una persona infectada tose o estornuda.

Estas gotitas pueden llegar a la boca o la nariz de las personas que se encuentren cerca o posiblemente entrar a los pulmones al respirar.

COVID-19 是如何传播的

该病毒被认为主要在人与人之间传播。

在彼此密切接触（约 6 英尺以内）的人与人之间进行传播。

当感染者咳嗽或打喷嚏时，通过产生的呼吸道飞沫进行传播。

这些飞沫可以落在周围人的嘴里或鼻子里或可能被吸入肺内。

Watch for symptoms

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

CDC

Síntomas

En los casos confirmados de la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), las enfermedades reportadas han variado de tener síntomas leves a enfermedades graves, y hasta produjeron muertes. Los síntomas pueden incluir:

Fiebre

Tos

Dificultad para respirar

CDC

症状

对于已确诊的冠状病毒疾病 2019 (COVID-19) 患者，报告的疾病包括轻症到重症疾病甚至死亡。症状可能包括：

发烧

咳嗽

呼吸困难

CDC