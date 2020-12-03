GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC Tournament has announced it will bar fans from the rest of the series starting Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum due to the coronavirus.

ACC Tournament leaders made the decision following the NCAA Tournament’s announcement.

It means the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will go on but without fans who’ll only be able to watch the tournament on TV.

The ACC Tournament issued the following statement:

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

Earlier, Wednesday night the NCAA Tournament released a statement on keeping fans out of the stands as a precautionary measure to keep them safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in part, "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," the NCAA president said. "Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

