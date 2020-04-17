GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 17, 2020

7:45 a.m. - Join our live digital newscast AFTER GMS. Is it time for some North Carolina beaches to reopen? Some Florida beaches are doing it. Join the live conversation and get the latest headlines and forecast.

Friday news to note:

Extend the stay-at-home order or reopen? That's what's up for debate in North Carolina. The order remains in effect for the next two weeks.

How much longer can business owners hold out? A Greensboro shop owner explains how she applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program but has yet to receive the money.

A Winston-Salem Gold's Gym location is one of the latest casualties of the fight against coronavirus. The company closed about 30 gyms across the nation permanently, including this one.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

RELATED: Greensboro firefighter test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: VERIFY: Will I have to pay to get the money? Answering more of the top stimulus check questions.

RELATED: Stimulus payment questions? We’ve got the answers

RELATED: Outer Banks overrun with seashells due to lack of tourists



