MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020

News to note on Monday:

NASCAR with no fans? Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day.

Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day. Model research shows North Carolina may be able to ease up on restrictions soon. The state reported 350 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to nearly 6,500. The death toll increased from 164 to 172. Modeling released Friday by the University of Washington suggests that North Carolina may have reached its peak in the last few days and that social distancing could be relaxed as soon as May 11 if sufficient testing is conducted, large gatherings are limited and other provisions remain in effect. Other models are less optimistic.

