Once thought to be respiratory, COVID-19 affects multiple body systems. The long-term effects could be devastating

For months, we've heard about the symptoms of COVID-19. As scary as they might be, doctors believe the long-term effects could be even worse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For months now, doctors have been telling people about the symptoms of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

Common symptoms include a dry cough, fever and a shortness of breath. And while some of the other symptoms are scary, the long-term effects could be even worse, according to scientists.

When COVID-19 first hit, it was mainly thought to be a respiratory disease, but now we know the virus goes after the digestive track, heart, kidneys and even your brain. The list of symptoms now includes everything from vomiting to the loss of taste and smell.

After beating the virus, your immune system should get to work repairing any damage done to organs by COVID-19, but what doctors are finding, is days after the virus has cleared a patient's system, they're still reporting debilitating exhaustion, problems with motor skills and even blood clots.

Now, patient support groups are popping up online with thousands of people who say they are dealing with lingering symptoms of coronavirus months after diagnosis.

This latest development is a stark reminder that there's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19 and its impact on the human body.