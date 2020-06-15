Wake Forest student heads to New York to fight coronavirus

Davis Feldman, a trained EMT, felt like he could be of some help at one of the epicenters of the pandemic in America.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest student headed to New York to help coronavirus patients. Davis Feldman is a certified EMT and a senior biology major at Wake Forest.



He said, "I was sitting at home in my apartment in Winston-Salem taking classes, and out of the blue I saw a post on North American Rescue’s page that basically said they’re looking for military veterans that are medics or have a background in medicine. I have no military background but thought I might as well shoot them an email and see if they can use someone with my skill set."

Feldman will serve as chief of the school's student-run Emergency Medical Services team when classes start back in the fall. He says he was inspired to become an emergency medical physician after experiencing a frightening accident first-hand.

“I don’t know why I wasn’t more seriously injured, but I’m grateful to have walked away from it with only some minor lacerations and some pretty bruised ribs. I think it was the compassion of the EMTs, among anything else, that made me want to become one," said Feldman. He said the first responders told him it was one of the worst vehicles they'd seen someone walk away from.

Feldman said he wished he could have stayed longer and wouldn't hesitate to go back if asked. But the hardest part of the trip wasn't actually the work. it was telling his family.