Curve in Context: Back-to-back record days for COVID-19 hospitalizations

New daily cases dropped since Monday's report. However, a look at data over the past month shows a slight upward trend in new cases.

RALEIGH, N.C. — New COVID-19 data released Tuesday, July 7 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) shows yet another record day for hospitalizations as well as a spike in deaths.

However, the number of new daily cases went down since Monday's report.

A closer look at the data shows nearly 76,000 confirmed total cases statewide (75,875) since the pandemic started. That's up by 1,346 cases in a day.

At least 55,000 cases are presumed recoveries.

Sadly, 22 more people died, bringing the state's death total to 1,420.

At least 989 patients are in hospitals right now with 89 percent of hospitals reporting data. This new number beats Monday's high-record of 982 hospitalizations with just 81 percent of hospitals reporting data. So, Tuesday's update holds the new record-high for hospitalizations unless more hospitals report their numbers for Monday.

Another key metric the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force is watching closely is the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Take a look at the past two weeks in the graph below. The percentage ranges between eight and 11 percent.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen wants this number closer to five percent to know the spread of the virus is weakening.