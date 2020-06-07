Curve in Context: North Carolina reaches another record day for hospitalizations

At least 982 patients are in hospitals right now with 81% of hospitals reporting data.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reached another record day for hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Monday, July 6, and more than 1,500 newly-confirmed cases.

However, the death rate is slowing.

A closer look at Monday's noon update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) shows more than 74,000 confirmed total cases (74,529), up 1,546 cases since the pandemic started.

At least 45,000 of those cases are presumed recoveries.

Sadly, since Sunday's update, two more people died, bringing the statewide death total to 1,398.

At least 982 patients are in hospitals right now with 81% of hospitals reporting data - that's a jump compared to 949 in hospitals on Sunday with just 78% of hospitals reporting.

Keep in mind, these numbers could change slightly as more labs submit data and the health department factors in a margin of error.

The curve on the graph below shows hospitalization numbers are notably higher than they were one month ago, but we were seeing the 14-day moving average start to stabilize, until this weekend.

Hospitalizations reached their highest-reported numbers between Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6.