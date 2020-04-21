GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020

Tuesday news to note:

Reopen NC has a protest planned in Raleigh at 11 a.m. The group wants for non-essential workers to be able to go back to work. Gov. Cooper said the protest is allowed, as long as it's outside and people stand six feet apart.

Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head beaches will all remain closed.

A Greensboro native shares the harrowing experience of being a nurse in the ICU unit of a Navy Ship in New York City.

Governor Roy Cooper and the state coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Cooper has not yet said if he will extend the stay-at-home order past April 29, or if students will go back to school by May 18. He has recently said that parents will deserve an answer soon. We will stream the press conference live in this story.

