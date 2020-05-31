Coronavirus in North Carolina: City of High Point suspends all transit services due to confirmed COVID-19 case

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2020

Gov. Cooper is encouraging all North Carolinians to honor June 1 as a Day of Mourning to grieve the 100,000 people in America, including almost 1,000 in North Carolina, who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Cooper will order all state flags to be lowered to half-staff.

More than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations will lead the nation in a moment of silence at noon, according to a release from the Governor's office.

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020

11:15 p.m. - The City of High Point announced the High Point Transit System has suspended all transit services indefinitely due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The city made the announcement via a Twitter post.

“All routes including HPTS Access will not be in operation starting June 1. We will continue service to those individuals needed (transportation) for dialysis treatments,” the city wrote on Twitter.

5:30 p.m. - Governor Roy Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to honor June 1, 2020 as a Day of Mourning to grieve the 100,000 people in America, including almost 1,000 in North Carolina, who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Governor Cooper said. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

More than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim houses of worship from across the country are leading this national moment of silence on Monday, June 1 at 12 PM EST. Local and state leaders throughout the nation are joining the call for silence including the National Governors Association and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Governor Cooper will order all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who passed from Coronavirus.

11:00 a.m. - NCHHS releases updated case numbers. There have been 28,589 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina, 416,289 completed tests, and there are currently 649 people hospitalized.

A look at the number of deaths and cases in nearby counties as of Sunday:

Guilford: 1,264 cases, 64 deaths

Alamance: 349 cases, 20 deaths

Forsyth: 1,347 cases, 11 deaths

Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website for more info.

