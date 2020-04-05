GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, MAY 4, 2020

Monday news to note:

Almost $1.6 billion will be spent on coronavirus recovery in North Carolina under a bill passed by the General Assembly on Saturday. Here's how the money will be broken down.

The NCDHHS began showing coronavirus data based on zip codes. Here are some of the hotspots in the Triad.

Sun Tan City in Greensboro's Friendly Center announced Saturday morning in a Facebook post that their tanning salon is now back open. WFMY News 2 called the salon on Sunday to learn more about their reopening, but we were told by an employee that no comment was available beyond the fact that the salon had permission to reopen. Under the stay-at-home order, tanning salons are not listed as essential businesses.

The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday, May 8.

11,664 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday, according to the NCDHHS. 422 people have died.

RELATED: Coronavirus aid comes to retirement savers

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

RELATED: 'We are all in this together' | Triad woman pays tribute to Greensboro officers

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775