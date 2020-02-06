Coronavirus in North Carolina: Over half COVID-19 patients presumed recovered, NCDHHS reports

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020

12:30 p.m. - NCDHHS releases the latest COVID-19 numbers.

29,889 Cases (Up 626)

921 Deaths (Up 23)

434,921 Total tests (Up 13,013) **THIRD-HIGHEST TESTING DAY**

716 Hospitalizations (Up 66)

Guilford County – 1,318 cases, 65 deaths (30 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Forsyth County – 1,434 cases, 13 deaths (51 new cases, 0 new deaths) **Forsyth Co. Health Department reported 15 deaths as of yesterday, which has not yet been reflected on the NCDHHS site.**

More than 18,800 COVID-19 patients statewide are presumed to be recovered, according to a June 1 NCDHHS report.

11:45 a.m. - A Greensboro Sheetz employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced in an emailed release.

According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, an employee at the 4319 W. Wendover Avenue location tested positive for the virus. The company released the following statement:

“Sheetz was informed today that an employee at our store location on Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. This employee has not worked at this store location since May 23, 2020, and according to our on-going protocols, this store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting. Therefore, we will not be closing this store location at this time. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues.”

News to note:

A second North Carolina General Assembly chamber is pushing ahead with legislation designed to help voters access absentee balloting should COVID-19 make in-person voting risky for them. The Senate elections committee scheduled debate on Tuesday for legislation prompted by the expectation of increased demand for mail-in ballots this fall due to the new coronavirus.

NCDHHS will be putting out the latest COVID-19 numbers at noon rather than 11 a.m. starting Tuesday. NCDHHS says increased testing has required more time for the data to process.

Gov. Cooper and members of the state coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing to give COVID-19 updates at 2 p.m. You can watch the live-stream in this story.

