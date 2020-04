WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020

Monday news to note:

Governor Cooper's latest executive order goes into effect today at 5 p.m. It will limit the number of shoppers inside retail stores.

NCDHHS reports that 4,520 people have coronavirus in the state and 81 people have died.

RELATED: Gov. Roy Cooper ramps up social distancing measures for retail stores

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Greensboro preparing for Easter a little differently this year

Rockingham County Librarian uses 3D printer to create face shields amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Parking lot worship: Guilford County makes changes to stay-at-home order to allow drive-in religious services

RELATED: Greensboro market uses an electric bike to deliver groceries