APRIL 27, 2020

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said leadership and administrative employees will be furloughed beginning this week or in early May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rudd Farm in Greensboro announced it is closed until further notice after some employees tested positive for coronavirus. The farm recently hosted drive-thru events so patrons could buy strawberries while practicing social distancing.

The CDC has added six new symptoms to coronavirus: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

There are 8,830 coronavirus cases and 299 deaths in North Carolina as of Sunday, according to the NCDHHS.

