WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

Check It Out: Latest Coronavirus News

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020

News to note:

You'll want to look up to the skies today. The North Carolina Air National Guard will perform a flyover from the mountains to the coast. Check out the route to see when they'll be in the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas.

Retailers in the Triad are preparing their stores to reopen for Phase 1 on Friday. Some will require customers to wear masks, others will not. All stores will operate at only 50-percent capacity to help maintain social distancing. Here's everything you need to know about Phase 1.

A father and daughter are getting through the coronavirus crisis together - they're both nurses at High Point Regional Medical Center.

Three counties on North Carolina's Outer Banks have announced plans to lift coronavirus-related visitor restrictions. Officials in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing restrictions on entry for visitors will be lifted at noon on Saturday, May 16. Officials are also reminding potential visitors to continue practicing social distancing.

RELATED: 'I've got a long road,' Triad coronavirus patients head home from the hospital to finish recovery

RELATED: Wednesday coronavirus updates: 5th person dies of coronavirus-related illness in Randolph County

RELATED: Coronavirus case updates: Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, and more Piedmont Triad counties

RELATED: What you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

RELATED: Is takeout food safe? Yes, but the receipt could cause you trouble

RELATED: North Carolina to ease COVID-19 restrictions, enter Phase 1 of reopening Friday

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775