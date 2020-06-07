COVID-19 Blog: Another record number of hospitalizations

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020

COVID-19 Testing at Trinity AME Zion Church

StarMed Healthcare has announced multiple drive-thru testing dates in Greensboro. The testing will be held at Trinity AME Zion Church on East Florida street between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The testing dates are 07/06, 07/10, 07/13, 07/20, 07/24, 07/27, and 07/31. Anyone who comes must complete a virtual visit. Click here to do so.

1:30 p.m. - COVID-19 test results are expected to take twice as long as before due to increased demand. LabCorp said more testing means people will receive results back 1-2 days later than normal.

12 p.m. - Latest Coronavirus Numbers in North Carolina.

North Carolina now has 74,529 cases of coronavirus and 1,398 deaths.

Guilford county has seen 3,149 cases and 117 deaths.

NUMBERS TO NOTE:

74,529 CASES (UP 1,546)

1,398 DEATHS (UP 2)

1,051,846 TESTS (9% of tests came back positive.)

982 HOSPITALIZED (UP 33) (81% HOSPITALS REPORTING) (HIGHEST HOSPITALIZATION DAY)

COUNTY NUMBERS:

ALAMANCE – 1,292 CASES, 37 DEATHS (18 new cases, 0 new deaths)

CASWELL – 147 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 994 CASES, 43 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,102 CASES, 15 DEATHS

DAVIE – 223 CASES, 3 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 3,353 CASES, 37 DEATHS (63 new cases, 0 new deaths)

GUILFORD – 3,149 CASES, 117 DEATHS (55 new cases, 0 new deaths)

MONTGOMERY – 347 CASES, 7 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 1,316 CASES, 31 DEATHS (21 new cases, 0 new deaths)

ROCKINGHAM – 267 CASES, 2 DEATHS

STOKES – 143 CASES, 1 DEATH

SURRY – 516 CASES, 2 DEATHS

WILKES – 593 CASES, 6 DEATHS

YADKIN – 351 CASES, 5 DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.