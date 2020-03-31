NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Although some might see it as a joke, pranks about the coronavirus could result in some serious consequences.

It depends on the situation, but a Triad attorney says one serious enough could land you behind bars.

"Very serious. I mean there's free speech, but free speech stops one it starts to be a dangerous situation," said attorney David Freedman.

A man in Albemarle was arrested for going live on Facebook inside Walmart while claiming to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was charged with perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Freedman said the charges depend on the severity of the incident.

"If it created a panic it could be considered trying to incite a riot and it could be considered going in and disturbing the peace and having people sort of rush away from you. That could result in a misdemeanor, potentially a felony charge," he said.

Freedman said there could also be charges under some of the most extreme circumstances, whether you do or don't have the virus.

"Let's say that someone who tested positive for the virus spits on somebody. That could be considered assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill," said Freedman.

Lt. Matthew Truitt with the High Point Police Department also noted disorderly conduct as one of the charges that could stem from a similar situation.

The message from law enforcement is the coronavirus is something people should take very seriously.

"I don't want people to get desensitized to what's going on it is very serious it needs to be taken in a very serious matter," said Truitt.

"Do not treat this lightly. Do not utilize this. Do not threaten anybody with it because it could have very serious consequences," said Freedman.

Freedman said the length of a prison sentence for a charge like inciting a riot depends on the crowd reaction.