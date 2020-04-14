ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Seniors in high school and college alike have dealt with the blow of losing their senior years as schools nationwide close down to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread.

A visual arts class at Rockingham County High School was asked to draw how the coronavirus has made them feel underneath the stay-at-home order.

Senior Payten Bayne drew herself wearing her senior graduation cap, with tears running down her face and wearing a face mask.

Rockingham County Schools shared the photo with the caption "A stunning portrait of how many seniors feel at this time."

Rockingham County Schools Sad, but so talented! Payten Bayne from Ms. Cross' Visual Arts Advan... ced class was asked to draw how Covid-19 made her feel during this Stay at Home Order. This is what Payten, a Senior at RCHS, turned in for her assignment. A stunning portrait of how many seniors feel at this time....

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: 'She's on the front lines' | Restaurant owner talks about the inspiration behind offering free meals to the community

RELATED: How to help local non-profits and why it's important during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: 'We will defeat this virus with compassion and commitment' | Governor Roy Cooper on COVID-19, the stay-at-home order, & unemployment claims

RELATED: Tuesday real-time coronavirus updates: What's the word on my stimulus check?

RELATED: Carowinds extends season passes through 2021

RELATED: Getting animals into forever homes: How a local shelter is adjusting to a pandemic for the safety of employees and pets

RELATED: Free ‘Thank You COVID-19 Warriors’ yard signs

RELATED: How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

RELATED: 'Our biggest enemy is complacency' | Retail restrictions take effect, state officials continue to push social distancing

RELATED: 'They're putting their lives on the line' | Community supports front line heroes and restaurants but you can still help

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775