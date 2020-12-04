How do you keep your family safe during severe weather, like thunderstorms and tornadoes, while also avoiding infection from the coronavirus?

We took this question to the director of Guilford County Emergency Management, Don Campbell.

You should worry first about seeking safety from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, and then take precautions against the coronavirus.

"In a tornado warning or a tornado watch, getting shelter is the most important thing," said Campbell. "And then really making good hand hygiene and covering your coughs and sneezes during that process."

Campbell said social distancing is still important, referring to the recommend 6-foot minimum between people to avoid respiratory droplets and virus particles from spreading COVID-19. But you should not perform social distancing at the expense of severe weather safety.

Campbell said you should decide now where you would seek safety in the event of a tornado, choosing a location like a basement, storm shelter, or an innermost room without windows.

"Get as low to the ground as possible, and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Those two things will really help you with severe weather," said Campbell.

The American Red Cross offers a number of safety severe weather preparedness safety tips.

Learn about your local community’s emergency warning system for severe thunderstorms

Discuss thunderstorm safety and lightning safety with all members of your household

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm This should be away from windows, skylights and glass doors that could be broken by strong winds or hail

Make a list of items to bring inside in the event of a severe thunderstorm

Make trees and shrubbery more wind resistant by keeping them trimmed and removing damaged branches

Protect your animals by ensuring that any outside buildings that house them are protected in the same way as your home

Consult your local fire department if you are considering installing lightning rods

Get trained in first aid and learn how to respond to emergencies

Put together an emergency preparedness kit

Review the Be Red Cross Ready - Thunderstorm Safety Checklist

OTHER STORIES

Severe Storms Likely Early Monday Morning

Weather Alerts | How to set up severe weather alerts on your iPhone or Android

Tornado Safety | What you need to know to be as safe as possible

Be Storm Ready | What to do before, during, and after a storm or tornado

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775