Cone Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Rockingham County

Cone Health officials are encouraging people living or working in high-risk environments such as meat-packing facilities to get tested.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Cone Health is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing to Rockingham County residents, according to a release from the hospital group. No doctor's order or appointment is necessary to be tested.

The testing will take place at 617 S. Main Street in Reidsville (on Main Street across from the Annie Penn Hospital).

The testing will be done Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. While appointments are encouraged, drive-up and walk-ups are allowed.

People coming for testing should remain in their car and wear a mask. A swab will be used to collect a sample and test results should be ready in about three days.

“Cone Health knows how critical wide-spread coronavirus testing is to slow the spread of this disease. Many of our community members do not have a regular doctor they see for normal health checkups. We wanted to remove as many barriers to testing as possible for the health and safety of our community,” said Martin Portillo, MD, Cone Health Medical Group President and Chief Medical Officer.