GREENSBORO, N.C. — As coronavirus testing increases across the Triad, some of the area's largest health care systems are prepping for an influx of patients.

Both Cone Health and Novant Health are preparing for the possibility of running out of space by proactively erecting triage tents outside many of their major hospital locations.

"These triage tents will be used to screen patients with respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat. Patients will then be triaged to the most appropriate venue of care," Novant Health Care officials said.

"We continue to work closely with other health systems in our region and across the state, as well as local, county, state and federal governments in anticipation of the continued spread of COVID-19. Collection centers and triage stations are some of our latest steps in that direction,” Cone Health Terry Akin said.

The tents will be used for coronavirus screening and administering care to patients. You can only be tested for the coronavirus if you have a referral from your doctor.

Cone Health had tents already up or being prepared Tuesday afternoon at its Greensboro Moses Cone location and at its Alamance Regional Medical Center. Novant Health said their situation is fluid, but Novant officials expect tents to be up and in use by Friday, March 19.

