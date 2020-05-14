SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County officials say they will continue to unite to fight by holding another mass testing. The second round of testing will happen Monday, May 18.

Surry County Health and Nutrition center partnered with High Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital of Mount Airy to test county citizens.

The testing will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Northern Regional will host drive-thru testing in their parking lot on the corner of S. South and Haymore Streets.

Hugh Chatham Memorial will have two-drive thru testing sites. One will be on the main campus in Elkin and the second at Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson.

For a look at the map of the area click here.

