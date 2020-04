GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020

News to note on Thursday:

State leaders are implementing changes at longterm care facilities after identifying a coronavirus hot spot at a nursing home in Orange County. Yesterday, Governor Cooper said 60 cases had come out of the facility. State leaders are now asking all nursing home employees to wear masks all the time when working.

A Greensboro police officer tested positive for COVID-19, the department said yesterday. He is doing well at home and is in isolation.

There's a shortage of thermometers during the coronavirus symptoms. A Cone Health expert shows you how to best track your symptoms without one.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

RELATED: Downtown Greensboro Incorporated helps provide free meals to health care workers through GoFundMe

RELATED: Some seniors to finish school early after Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools waives local graduation requirements

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775