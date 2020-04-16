GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 16, 2020

News to note on Thursday:

Three employees at the Harris Teeter distribution center in Greensboro tested positive for coronavirus. The grocery chain is working with state and local agencies to ensure the safety of its workers and customers.

Will Greensboro extend its stay-at-home order? It technically goes until the end of today, but it doesn't mean much will change. You still have to follow the statewide stay-at-home order through April 29. Our Jess Winters spoke to Mayor Nancy Vaughan about what she thinks is best.

Be careful about what you track into your home. We're not talking about mud. Your shoes could carry coronavirus, according to a new study by the CDC. The study said COVID-19 was detected on the shoes of medical staff.

RELATED: New Trump guidelines Thursday aim to ease some social distancing restrictions

RELATED: 5 million new jobless claims expected when weekly report released Thursday

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Other Stories:

3 confirmed coronavirus cases at the Harris Teeter Distribution Center in Greensboro

14-year-old girl tied up in home break-in, 1 suspect found hiding in attic of another house

VERIFY: Yes, debt collectors could take your stimulus check money

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775