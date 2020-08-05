WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020

Friday news to note:

North Carolina will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan at 5 p.m. Friday. Most retailers like malls, boutiques, bookstores, and home furnishing stores will be allowed to reopen under this phase. Here's a look at what's reopening under Phase 1. Restaurants and bars won't be able to open until we enter Phase 2 - the earliest that could be is in two more weeks, depending on how the state's coronavirus data looks.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Friday with other members of the state's coronavirus task force. We will stream it live in this story.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

