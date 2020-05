WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

News to note:

Gov. Cooper announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 1 of the reopening plan on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Under this phase, businesses like clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, and houseware stores will be allowed to reopen. Phase 1 does not change the state's stay-at-home order and people are still encouraged to work from home if possible.

A woman accused of stealing from the Home Depot on Wendover Avenue threatened an employee with coronavirus when she was confronted. Greensboro police are looking for her.

Did you get a stimulus check for a dead relative? Don't spend it! If you do, you could be hit with penalties later on from the IRS. Read more here.

RELATED: What you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

RELATED: 'There’s lots of what-ifs' | Small businesses talk excitement, anxieties as they prepare to reopen Friday

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775