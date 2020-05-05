GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020

Tuesday news to note:

Guilford County Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 testing for at-risk community members on Tuesday. Those interested in being tested must make an appointment. Testing will take place on UNCG's campus.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force won't be able to testify to Congress unless it is expressly approved by the President's chief of staff, according to a White House memo sent to congressional committees.

Wondering when you'll get your stimulus check? The IRS might not have your banking information. Here's why.

Gov. Cooper signed two bipartisan bills on Monday that will provide a total of $1.5 billion in coronavirus relief funding for education, health care, research, and more. Here's a breakdown of where the money is going. He also said he's hopeful we will be able to enter Phase 1 of the reopening plan this weekend.

There are a total of 11,848 confirmed coronavirus cases and 430 deaths statewide, according to NCDHHS.

