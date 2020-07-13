Coronavirus in North Carolina: Cooper expected to make announcement on schools this week

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

Monday, July 13, 2020

Check back for real-time updates on coronavirus news impacting your life.

News to note:

Governor Roy Cooper said he will make an announcement this week regarding schools and the executive order that extended Phase 2, which is set to expire on July 17. Cooper's office hasn't said which day the announcements will happen.

Meanwhile, state health leaders remain cautious over a rising trend of new coronavirus cases as well as record-breaking hospitalization numbers. North Carolina broke its record for single-day cases on Saturday with more than 2,400 new cases - over 300 more than the previous record. Hospitalizations hit a new high on Saturday as well at 1,093.

