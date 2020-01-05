GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MAY 1, 2020

Friday news to note:

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Cooper said he is hopeful that North Carolina will be able to move into phase one of its reopening plan next week. He said it’s imperative that people stay home and follow instructions. The stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 8.

Six Goodwill store locations in the Triad are set to open Friday after the state granted the company's "essential business" request. Triad Goodwill has been closed for more than a month, officials said.

North Carolina reached a total of 10,509 coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. Twenty-four more people died statewide, bringing the state's death total to 378. Five of those deaths were from Guilford County.

