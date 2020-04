GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020

Tuesday news to note:

A Guilford County Schools budget meeting opened up a conversation about what the 2020-2021 school year will look like. As students look forward to getting back in the classroom next year, Superintendent Dr. Contreras said we should plan for the possibility of at least some continued online learning.

Two residents of a Guilford County nursing home died from coronavirus. Clapps Nursing Home had an outbreak of the virus. Twenty-three residents tested positive for COVID-19.

A Winston-Salem nurse is on the frontlines for the fight against coronavirus, and she's in one of America's hardest-hit hospitals.

North Carolina has 9,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday. 306 people have died.

Gov. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. today. You can watch it live in this story.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

RELATED: 'We're going to hit the ground running' | Nursing students graduating in May will help on front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

RELATED: Prepare for a rough but crucial coronavirus week ahead

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

RELATED: Coronavirus in the Triad: County-by-county breakdown of cases