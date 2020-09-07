COVID-19 Blog: Gov. Cooper to give coronavirus update on Thursday

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020

Governor Roy Cooper will hold a press conference with members of the coronavirus task force at 2 p.m. Last week, many thought Cooper would make an announcement on North Carolina schools. However, he held off on any decision, saying he wanted to hear from more school districts about their proposed back-to-school plans. He said the goal is for kids to be back in classrooms in August, but state leaders want to "get it right."

A press release from Cooper's office states Thursday's briefing will be an update on coronavirus in the state. It's unclear if Cooper will talk about any plan for schools.

