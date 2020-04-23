GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

APRIL 23, 2020

7:45 a.m. - Join our live conversation on AFTER GMS! Emergency rooms are less crowded, but here's why one Triad nurse says that's not necessarily a good thing. Plus, we're tracking possible severe storms with the threat of tornadoes.

News to note on Thursday:

Thirty-two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a Guilford County nursing home. An administrator with the Clapps Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden said 20 cases are residents, while 12 are staff members. Many of the cases are asymptomatic, administrators said.

An error on the CDC's website put North Carolina at more than 14,000 coronavirus deaths in our state. The number had many of our viewers concerned, and some of you reached out to us. The CDC has now corrected the error. As of Wednesday, there have been 242 deaths in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press briefing with the coronavirus task force at 3 p.m. today. He has not yet made a decision on whether he will extend the stay-at-home order or if students will remain home for the rest of the school year. We will stream the press conference live in this story.

