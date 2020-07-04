WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020
News to note on Tuesday:
- President Trump says Americans should prepare for a rough but crucial week for coronavirus. The number and cases and deaths could surge in hot zone areas like New York. Here's what an infectious disease expert thinks will happen in North Carolina.
- Governor Roy Cooper will hold a coronavirus task force meeting at 2 p.m. WFMY News 2 will stream it live in this story. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Triad.
- Triad nursing students who are set to graduate in May will hit the ground running in the fight against coronavirus. "I want to be that person, I want to help them," said Williams Wallace, who will receive his degree from Forsyth Tech. "I want to be on the front lines to do everything that I can to help the situation."
- It's no question Triad restaurants are feeling the struggle right now. A new Greensboro restaurant opened its doors just a week before North Carolina closed the dining rooms of all bars and restaurants. The owner of Machete says they've had to adjust, but they're getting a lot of support with to-go orders.
- There are over 2,800 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. More than 300 of them are in the Triad.
FACTS NOT FEAR
Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.
WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.
For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS
NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE
The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.
You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.
RELATED: 'We're going to hit the ground running' | Nursing students graduating in May will help on front lines of coronavirus pandemic
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775
RELATED: Prepare for a rough but crucial coronavirus week ahead
RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine
RELATED: Coronavirus in the Triad: County-by-county breakdown of cases