GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 30, 2020

News to note on Thursday:

A High Point pastor is home after recovering from coronavirus. Jeff Harmon spent 11 days on a ventilator. He said he didn't know how serious the virus could be until he had it himself.

Greensboro Transit Authority has reinstated some bus routes after a temporary suspension of services on Wednesday. Services were initially halted after city officials said a GTA employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. with other members of the state's coronavirus task force. Yesterday, NCDHHS Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said she would also update North Carolinian's on recent coronavirus data during this briefing.

There were 9,948 cases of coronavirus and 354 deaths in North Carolina as of Wednesday, according to the NCDHHS. Guilford County saw a jump of 39 new cases in one day.

