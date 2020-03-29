NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CMA and GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A publicist told the Associated Press that Diffie had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, March 27.

His family is asking the public to respect their privacy at this time.

Diffie continues to be celebrated in hit song homages from Jason Aldean (“1994”) to Chris Young (“Raised On Country”), with a reign that includes 13 albums and more than 20 Top 10 hits to his credit, according to Adkins Publicity. As one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the 1990s, Diffie also penned hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina.

The Grand Ole Opry member is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man."

RELATED: 1,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 7 deaths & 133 hospitalizations

RELATED: Knox Co. reporting 41 confirmed Coronavirus cases with 14 cases listed as recovered