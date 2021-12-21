Wake Forest vs Boston men’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

The game was set for Wednesday at the LJVM Coliseum.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The Wake Forest men’s basketball game against Boston is canceled due to COVID protocol, Wake Forest University announced Tuesday. The game was set for Wednesday at the LJVM Coliseum.

Following the ACC’s 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the game will be forfeited, with Boston College receiving a loss in the conference standings and Wake Forest receiving a win.

"I appreciate Boston College AD Patrick Kraft calling me early this morning and keeping me apprised of their situation,” said Wake Forest director of athletics John Currie. "We will continue to work collaboratively with our colleagues to make the best possible decisions for all concerned."

Those who hold single-game tickets will receive a refund from the Wake Forest ticket office within 48 hours. Season ticket holders will be notified with information about their packages. FLEX plan holders who redeemed vouchers for the game will have replacement vouchers loaded into their account to use for another game this season.

For more information or assistance, contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office at 336.758.3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu.

The Deacs’ next scheduled game is Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Louisville.