The cases were identified at Growing Years Learning Center and skilled nursing facility Alamance Health Care Center.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster was reported at a day care Friday as well as an outbreak at a nursing home, both are in Burlington.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of seven coronavirus cases at the Growing Years Learning Center on Bonnar Bridge Parkway with four being staff members and three children.

“When we learned of the first case, we immediately closed the center for additional disinfecting, informed our families and staff, and contacted the public health department for further guidance,” a spokesperson for Growing Years Learning Center said.

The spokesperson said the daycare followed instructions received from the health department and are remaining closed longer than required as an additional precaution.

“We look forward to welcoming our families and staff back later this month,” the spokesperson said.

Alamance County Health Department identified an outbreak at Skilled Nursing Facility Alamance Health Care Center.

Alamance health officials report three cases at the facility, with two as residents and one staff member.

Officials said the staff member is an Alamance County resident.

NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a long-term care facility.

“These positive test results were discovered among asymptomatic people through proactive point prevalence testing on Aug. 7,” Jonathan Caudill, administrator at Alamance Health Care Center said. “In total, 281 tests were completed made of 156 patients and 125 employees. All test results have been received and these three cases were the only positive ones identified.”

Officials said the center will hold COVID-19 testing for all staff and residents who weren’t positive at the facility beginning Aug. 14.

“We are grateful for the quick communication from Alamance Health Care Center so we can collaborate together in order to mitigate the outbreak as quickly as possible and prevent the spread to other staff and residents,” said Alamance County interim health director Alexandria Rimmer.

