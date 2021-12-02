'It's very concerning' | COVID-19 cluster at Archer Elementary in Guilford County

Seven staff members tested positive. According to the school district, the health department did not see a need to close Archer Elementary.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A coronavirus cluster at a Guilford County school.

Parents received a voicemail about the cases from the Archer Elementary school principal, Wednesday.

It stated the Guilford County Public Health Department identified a potential COVID-19 cluster at the school.

As of Thursday, seven staff members tested positive according to the districts coronavirus dashboard.

Samantha Troup has third grade twins at Archer.

They’re remote right now.

Troup planned to send to them back to school in March, but now she’s considering holding off.

“I know they’re doing what they need to do, but I thought they would have closed at least for a couple days to sanitize and clean,” said Troup. “I’m worried about all the kids there the teachers and the staff.”

The principals voicemail further explained protocol regarding isolation, quarantine and cleaning are being followed, and that school will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

The district is advised by the public health department for when a school needs to close.

According to the school district, the health department did not see a need to close Archer.

A deep cleaning of the entire school building did take place Wednesday night.

“It’s very concerning. My kids are coming home to my mother whose older,” said Troup. “The teachers can’t help it if they get it and spread it and the kids bring it home I feel really bad for the teachers.”

As far as staffing, substitutes are filling in for teachers quarantining.

If staffing becomes an issue, the district said they’d resort to digital learning.