COVID-19 confirmed at Trindale Elementary in Randolph

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Trindon Elementary school had a confirmed case of coronavirus in individuals, health officials said.

The exposure was reported to Randolph County Public Health on Sept. 4. Randolph County Schools has since worked closely with health officials to manage the case and notify those involved.

All individuals who were exposed to the positive COVID case at the school are not permitted on RCSS campuses for 14 days and will participate in school remotely, school officials said.

Any person exposed has been notified and told not to come to the school's campus, or will be contacted by the leaders of Randolph County Public Health through its contact tracing process.