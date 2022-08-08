Guilford County emergency COVID-19 declaration comes to an end

Termination is effective Monday at 5 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County will end its local emergency COVID-19 declaration starting Monday at 5 p.m.

Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Melvin "Skip" Alston announced Monday that the declaration will come to an end. The recension of the local order will coincide with the termination of the State of North Carolina's pandemic state of emergency declared by Governor Roy Cooper nearly 3 years ago.

"We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise," Guilford County Emergency Management Director, Steven Rose said.

Guilford County Public Health Director, Dr. Lulia Vann told the board that the amount of people receiving vaccines is holding steady.