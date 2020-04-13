GREENSBORO, N.C. — You will see a lot of different numbers concerning coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 wants to be transparent in letting you know we will only be reporting numbers from the NCDHHS, CDC, and local health departments.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 4,816 cases and 86 deaths statewide as of Monday morning. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Triad counties.

**Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.**

Here's a look at the case numbers in the Triad:

Guilford County - 138 cases, 10 deaths

Forsyth County - 117 cases, 4 deaths

Randolph County - 53 cases, 2 deaths

Davie County - 21 cases, 2 deaths

Rockingham County - 14 cases, 2 deaths

Davidson County - 84 cases, 2 deaths

Alamance County - 68 cases

Surry County - 10 cases

Stokes County - 9 cases

Yadkin County - 10 cases

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

RELATED: John Krasinski, AT&T team up for big surprise for health care workers

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus checks: How to find out when your money will arrive

RELATED: Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew

RELATED: Man recites vows to wife through her window for 50th anniversary