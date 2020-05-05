This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Tuesday, May 5, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key Updates

South Korea has reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 18

As governments race to develop mobile tracing apps to help contain infections, attention is turning to how officials will ensure users’ privacy.

There have been 1.18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4:15 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 69,000 deaths and more than 187,000 people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 3.5 million confirmed cases with 251,000 deaths and 1.1 million recovered.

South Korea has low daily increase as sports resume

South Korea has reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 18 as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools.

The three fresh infections and two more virus-related deaths bring South Korea's totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities. Infections have slowed over the past month amid tightened border controls and waning transmissions in the worst-hit city of Daegu, which reported zero new cases on Tuesday. Schools will reopen in phase starting with high school seniors on May 13.

The pro baseball season started without fans in the stands, while soccer will kick off under similar conditions on Friday.

European virus tracing apps highlight battle for privacy

As governments race to develop mobile tracing apps to help contain infections, attention is turning to how officials will ensure users’ privacy. The debate is especially urgent in Europe, which has been one of the hardest-hit regions in the world, with nearly 140,000 people killed by COVID-19.

The use of monitoring technology, however, may evoke bitter memories of massive surveillance by totalitarian authorities in much of the continent.

The European Union has in recent years led the way globally to protect people's digital privacy, introducing strict laws for tech companies and web sites that collect personal information. Academics and civil liberties activists are now pushing for greater personal data protection in the new apps as well.

