COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for booster and possibly kids to be held at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health and the Guilford County Department of Public Health will reopen the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Health leaders said the clinics will occur on three Saturdays in October and November for booster doses and possibly pediatric vaccines.

Currently, the booster doses are authorized for people who took the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. People who are immunocompromised, over 65 years of age or who work in areas where the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to get a booster dose.

Health leaders said authorization for booster vaccinations for Moderna and J&J vaccines could come later this month.

The coliseum will also be a primary location should vaccinations of young children be authorized, according to health leaders. Pfizer applied to the FDA to allow its vaccine to be given to children ages 5 – 11. They said the authorization of the one-third-dose vaccines could come in November.

Coliseum vaccination clinics are scheduled for Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Vaccinations can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by phone at 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.