COVID-19 outbreak reported at Alamance House in Burlington

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Alamance House in Burlington.

The Alamance County Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Burlington.

Health leaders reported three COVID-19 cases at the Alamance House. At least three cases were confirmed at the long-term care facility. Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The health department reports one staff member is a resident of Alamance County, but the two others are not.

NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.

“Our community has worked diligently to protect our residents and our staff from COVID-19 throughout this pandemic. Our screening procedures proved successful in this instance, as the three staff members who have tested positive have not worked at our community following any known exposure or symptoms. We are continuing to partner with local and state health agencies to monitor and maintain the health of our community, but at this time we have no residents in our community who have tested positive or are exhibiting symptoms,” Meladie Capers-Adams, executive director for Alamance House said.

The health department said it will work with Alamance House to offer testing for staff and residents.

Alamance County first reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, it’s had a total of 7,175 cases in the community. Out of the confirmed cases, 6,333 were released from isolation and 726 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 30 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. There have been 116 COVID-19 related deaths.