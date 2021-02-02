ORNL, UT Health Science Center to develop COVID-19 screening whistle for home testing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are working to develop a breath-sampling whistle that could make COVID-19 screening easy to do at home.

According to a press release, the breath-sampling whistle incorporates a unique hydrogel material that can capture aerosols from exhaled breath and preserve the samples. The samples could either be sent to a lab for analysis or, if you are doing the test at home, it can be transferred to an accompanying test kit that could detect COVID-19.