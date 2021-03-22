Charlotte woman's breast cancer story spurs mammogram testing

A Charlotte woman shared her story and spurred dozens to get life-saving mammograms and colonoscopies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom delayed her mammogram because of COVID-19 only to learn she had cancer in both breasts.

We first told her story a few months ago and we're updating it because of the impact she had in sharing her story. Dozens of women got mammograms and two men were even spurred to get colonoscopies after seeing our original story.

Meg Robertson just turned 48.

"It feels like celebrating! I want to celebrate," she said. "I'm super grateful for my life and I’m really super grateful for a lot of people who have loved me through the last year."

"It's been surprising and overwhelming hearing from people I haven’t heard from in a long time. I had a friend from middle school – she's 47 and got her first mammogram this year because I posted my story on Facebook," Robertson said.

Mitzi Gellman runs Hickory's Habitat for Humanity and also saw Robertson's story.

"I'd been putting it off waiting for COVID-19 to be over in April of 2020 and then May and by September you just forget it but when I saw Meg's story I was like it's OK, time for me to go," she said.

Her mammogram also found cancer.

"I'm forever grateful to Meg," she said.

Gellman had a lumpectomy and is undergoing radiation but won’t need chemo.

Robertson had a double mastectomy and recently finished reconstructive surgery. She said knowing she's helped other women, has had a profound impact.

"Maybe it was worth it, it helped her so maybe it was worth it. It just makes the not-so-fun parts of it a little more palpable," she said.

"I would not have gone for my mammogram, I really would not have gone. It would have been another six months," Gellman said "I was waiting for COVID, waiting to get my shots, I don’t know where I'd be if you had not gone public."

Robertson has a unique perspective.

"My husband is a SWAT negotiator, he uses the power of words regularly to save lives," she said. "I felt like this was my one shot to use my power of storytelling and words to save lives and I'm grateful Michelle that you let me do that."

One of the big takeaways from this is if you are diagnosed with breast cancer, the earlier you catch it, the better you will likely fare in general. And that includes the level of care you’ll need- neither woman needed chemo because they caught it relatively early.