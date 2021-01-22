COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for Winston-Salem Fairgrounds site

The COVID-19 vaccine appointment website will allow 4,000 appointments to be scheduled for Jan. 28 – Feb. 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features the latest COVID vaccine numbers from Jan. 21

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will open another round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The appointment website will allow 4,000 appointments to be scheduled for Jan. 28 – Feb. 2. The health department is only accepting appointments for those 65 and older and healthcare workers.

Starting on Sunday, Jan. 24, all vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd).